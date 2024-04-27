× Expand Vinton Dogwood Festival

Join us on April 27, 2024

We are one of the oldest festivals in Southwest Virginia, and the oldest in Virginia's Blue Ridge! We strive to continue our strong presence in the community as we celebrate our 68th year!

In 1956, the Vinton Band Boosters saw the need for new uniforms for the William Byrd High School band. To finance the project, the band boosters sold small dogwood trees. The idea caught on and fun-loving Vintonites parlayed the sale of the dogwoods into a community project that culminated in a festival. The following year, Vinton Town Council and the town citizens decided to make it an annual event, and the Vinton Dogwood Festival was born.

Invitations were sent to out-of-town bands, while businesses and organizations around Vinton made plans for floats they would enter in the parade. By 1959, the public clamor for “bigger and better” festivals compelled organizers to search for additional funds and contributions. Town Council came up with $500 and the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce kicked in $750.

The Vinton Woman’s Club donated $100, and individuals pledged various amounts to the festival, which became a huge success, drawing more than 10,000 people to the parade. By the time the 1960 festival rolled around, it took more than 800 people to put on the show, and 600 of them were school children.

And so it has grown. As a nonprofit, community-focused organization, Vinton Dogwood Festival, Inc., provides family entertainment for the community while promoting the Town of Vinton and businesses in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The Vinton Dogwood Festival Committee puts in countless hours to stage the event, and collaborates with local organizations and area nonprofits. The festival is funded entirely by donations, sponsorships, and fundraising events, along with fees from concessions, vendors, and carnival.