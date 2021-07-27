Village Nature Series - Village Nature Series
to
The Village Green 160 Frank Allen Road, Cashiers, North Carolina 28717
The Village Nature Series is an educational program held on the last Tuesday of the month at The Village Green Commons to promote conservation sponsored in collaboration with the Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust. Each series of presentations highlight distinct cultural and natural features of the area.
Info
The Village Green 160 Frank Allen Road, Cashiers, North Carolina 28717
Education & Learning