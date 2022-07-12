× Expand AP PHOTO – Hugh Van Es Wounded soldiers are evacuated for treatment following a firefight.

In 1954, decades of simmering conflicts in a then little-known part of the world turned into a 20-year war. By war’s end in 1975, everyone knew where Vietnam was.

“Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press” is an exhibition of 50 gripping photographs that tell the human story of the long and divisive war that profoundly shaped American history. This collection chronicles the War as seen through the lens of some of the best photojournalists sent to Saigon by AP to cover the conflict. What resulted was one of the most distinctive photographic legacies of the 20th century.

This impassioned visual narrative movingly documents the impacts and tragedies of a conflict which left a lasting impression on those men and women who fought, on the journalists who covered it, and on the millions who protested against or supported it. In its wake, legacies of these lasting impacts, redefined viewpoints, and expectations of fighting any war were forever changed.

Organized by the AP and the Huntsville Museum of Art, “Vietnam: The Real War” is on display through August 21, 2022. Also included with this exhibition are archival materials, objects, and oral histories from the Museum’s permanent collection.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.