Step back in time to Christmas of 1877--Come see the Mansion at West End decked in gorgeous period holiday decor, and learn about Victorian Christmas traditions from reenactors in period dress. This open house on Friday and Saturday nights in December is highlighted by twinkling candle lights, live music, smores around the campfire and more!

Pre-registration required. Tickets will be available for purchase online beginning in late August. Please check back then for additional ticket information.

Event Phone: 706-878-1077

Location: Hardman Farm Historic Site

143 Highway 17

Sautee Nacoochee, GA United States 30571

Friday, Dec 1, 2023 (4 PM to 7 PM)

Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 (4 PM to 7 PM)

Friday, Dec 8, 2023 (4 PM to 7 PM)

Saturday, Dec 9, 2023 (4 PM to 7 PM)

Friday, Dec 15, 2023 (4 PM to 7 PM)

Saturday, Dec 16, 2023 (4 PM to 7 PM)