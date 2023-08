American Legion Post 2 is pleased to invite you to attend Knoxville's 98th Veteran's Day Parade. The 98th Veteran's Day Parade will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023. The parade will begin at 10:40 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum, 500 Howard Baker Jr Ave in Knoxville. We hope you can join us in honoring our Nation's Veterans.