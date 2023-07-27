Veterans and Active Military Appreciation Day

× Expand Nantahala Outdoor Center Join us for a fun paddling adventure on the Nantahala River and afternoon to celebrate our veterans and active military members and their families! in gratitude for your service, NOC is offering exclusive discounts and enjoyment on this day. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience.

Exclusive Offers:

Rafting Trips: Veterans and up to three guests, can redeem a 50% discount on our Nantahala rafting trips on July 27. Use the code “FLAG23” to redeem this offer at checkout, must show military ID at check-in.

Outfitter’s Store Discount: Explore our Outfitter’s Store and enjoy 20% off a one-time purchase of full price items. From apparel to accessories, gear up for your next adventure. Excludes boats & kayaks.

Food & Drink Specials: Savor the flavors with a Red, White & Bleu Burger at Big Wesser and ice-cold $3 PBR at Switchback Taps.

Live music with The Whitewater Bluegrass Company from 3-6pm

Please note that all the above specials and discounts are exclusively available to active or retired military personnel. Remember to bring your military ID or proof of service to utilize offers.

Reserve your spot today and make the most of these exclusive discounts and entertainment offerings. We can’t wait to honor and celebrate our military heroes with you!

NOC offers a 10% Military Discount year round on lodging and activities. Call for details 828.785.5082.