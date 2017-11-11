Veteran's Day 5K Run/Walk

Help us honor our Veterans with the Veteran's Day 5k trail run/walk. Fifteen percent of race proceeds will be donated to Boulder Crest Retreat, non-profit rural wellness center in Bluemont, VA, dedicated exclusively to our nation's combat veterans and their families.

This race is great for the experienced trail runner, for road runners who are curious about trying trails and new runners and walkers who want to experience the camaraderie and sheer joy that comes with trail running. At the end of the race, join facilitating organization Roots and Rocks Adventure for music, an awesome recovery tent provided by Performance Sport & Spine, and an abundance of post-race food. Then, stick around for awards for the top three finishers overall and for each 10-year age group, as well as great random prizes.

Registration is $35. To register, go to: https://runsignup.com/race/va/Paris/veteransday5ktrailrace.

Boulder Crest Retreat is entirely funded by private charitable donations. Visit http://www.bouldercrestretreat.org for more information and additional donation opportunities.