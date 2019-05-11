VESTIVAL FESTIVAL

Vestvial is an annual arts and music festival sponsored by the Candoro Arts and Cultural Center. Held on the Candoro Marble Company grounds over Mother’s Day Weekend each year, Vestival provides a diverse cultural and artistic event to the general public. Particular emphasis is placed on serving the citizens of the Vestal community, a community that was once a vibrant industrial community when the Vestal Lumber Company and the Candoro Marble Works were major industrial organizations.