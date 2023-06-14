“Very Eric Carle” Exhibition Makes Southeastern Debut at Upcountry History Museum

× Expand Images Provided By UHM The “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit” creates a very interactive play-and-learn environment where children step into the pages of the renowned children’s author-illustrator’s colorful picture books.

Every day this summer will be a very special day for children and adults alike as the “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit” brings the colorful picture book stories of this renowned children’s author and illustrator to life at the Upcountry History Museum.

An extraordinary hands-on exhibition, “Very Eric Carle” creates a play-and-learn environment where visitors step into the pages of these re-imaginings of Eric Carle’s classic “Very” book series and are introduced to a variety of interactive experiences where children can:

• Become the Very Hungry Caterpillar

• Weave a web with the Very Busy Spider

• Make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump

• Compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket

• Explore all the stories in the “Reading Zone”

Though best known for his popular book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” each story in the “Very” series is a testament to Eric Carle’s love of nature, his respect for the emotional lives of children, and his recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination.

Co-organized by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, MA, “Very Eric Carle” is the first North American traveling exhibit for children inspired by the art of this acclaimed creator of brilliantly illustrated and innovatively designed picture books.

“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit” is on display through September 10, 2023.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.