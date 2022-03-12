Vernal Pool Walk

× Expand dwr.virginia.gov vernal pool

Sensory Explorers’ Trail

Welcome spring with the appearance of frogs and salamanders in our vernal pools! These interesting habitats, shallow pools of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very special amphibians to lay their eggs before returning to the land for the remainder of the year. Join a Virginia Master Naturalist on a visit to a vernal pool as we search for signs of these unique species. The walk will meet at the Sensory Explorer Trailhead in the Picnic area. This guided less than a mile walk will be approximately one hour.

$10/car parking fee.