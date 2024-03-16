× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Salamander

Picnic Area.

The appearance of frogs and salamanders is a sure sign of spring. Vernal pools, which are shallow pools of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very special amphibians to lay their eggs before returning to the land for the remainder of the year. Join a Virginia Master Naturalist on a visit to a vernal pool as we search for signs of these unique species. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the picnic area and will last approximately one hour.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists, please visit http://www.virginiamasternaturalist.org/ .

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired. To learn more about this feature, visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation .

$10/car parking fee.

Additional date for Vernal Pool Adventures! - April 27, 2024. 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.