ValleyFest20 Beer & Wine Festival

Kick off the start of summer at the 20th Annual ValleyFest Beer & Wine Festival! More than 4,000 people celebrate the holiday weekend at the festival, dancing to live music on two stages, food, shopping for unique and handmade crafts, and enjoying quality wines, ciders and microbrews of the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia and beyond. Many varieties of beer, cider and wine will be represented, from stouts to sours, dry to sweet and pinot to malbecs. It's all of the beer, cider and wine you could possibly enjoy in one place!