ValleyFest, held on Memorial Day weekend, is the kick-off to summer! More than 4,000 people celebrate the holiday weekend at the festival, dancing to live music, sampling food, shopping for unique and handmade crafts, and enjoying quality wines and microbrews of the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia and beyond. Many varieties of beer and wine will be represented, from merlots and pinots to meads and maibocks. It's all of the beer and wine you could possibly enjoy in one place!