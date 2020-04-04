Valley of the Lilies Half Marathon & 5K

Runners from across the country will meet in Cullowhee, N.C., located in Jackson County, at Western Carolina University to participate in the tenth annual Valley of the Lilies Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Not only will runners enjoy a challenging and rewarding Half Marathon or 5K race, but they will also be able to take in the beauty of spring blossoming in the Western North Carolina mountains. The Half Marathon will take runners on a scenic 13.1-mile journey through the WCU campus and along the stunning Tuckasegee River. Half Marathon runners will also experience an elevation gain of about 1,080 feet on this challenging route.

After the race, runners and visitors can grab some lunch at one of the area’s great restaurants then enjoy Sylva’s Brew Hop along the Jackson County Ale Trail and celebrate N.C. Beer Month. There are numerous hotels, bed and breakfasts, resorts and other accommodations in the area that make the perfect weekend getaway. A free visitor guide is available to assist in booking your trip today.