Nestled in one of the most picturesque valleys of the North Carolina Mountains, the Valle Country Fair is a bustling church festival. Centered around hand-made crafts, home-cooked food, and mountain music, the Fair is an authentic harvest-season celebration.

Each year, more than 7,000 people come to enjoy some of the region's best Fine Arts & Crafts Booths, over a dozen local bluegrass and country bands, and a variety of classic regional dishes. Come hungry and treat yourself to BBQ, chili, Brunswick stew, fresh-pressed apple cider, and apple butter. Kids can join in on the fun in the children’s activity area which features corn hole, pumpkin ring toss, face painting, and more.

Admission to the fair is free and ample parking is available adjacent to the fairgrounds. Parking rates are $10 per Car/Personal Vehicle; $25 per Small Bus/Van; and $50 per Large Bus/Motor Coach.

The Valle Country Fair is sponsored by the Church of the Holy Cross and the Valle Crucis Conference Center. All proceeds from the fair are donated to support community members facing hardship, making your visit both joyful and meaningful.

