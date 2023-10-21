Valle Country Fair

Valle Crucis, NC Valle Crucis, North Carolina

An overgrown church bazaar set in a picturesque NC mountain valley during peak fall color season. Hand-made crafts, home-cooked food and mountain music make this fall festival and community celebration an authentic slice of Blue Ridge culture! All proceeds help people in need. Free admission, $10 parking per vehicle. www.vallecountryfair.org 828-963-4609

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
8282601730
