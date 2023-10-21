Valle Country Fair
Valle Crucis, NC Valle Crucis, North Carolina
Photo by Catherine Morton, Valle Country Fair.
Anissa Burnett of the Burnett Sisters wowed the crowd with amazing fiddling as she and her sister introduced the crowd to authentic "roots music" at last year's Valle Country Fair. Always held on the third Saturday in October in Valle Crucis, NC, all proceeds from the fall festival go to help people in need.
An overgrown church bazaar set in a picturesque NC mountain valley during peak fall color season. Hand-made crafts, home-cooked food and mountain music make this fall festival and community celebration an authentic slice of Blue Ridge culture! All proceeds help people in need. Free admission, $10 parking per vehicle. www.vallecountryfair.org 828-963-4609