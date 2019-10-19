Valle Country Fair
Valle Crucis Conference Center Highway 194, Valle Crucis, North Carolina
2019 Valle Country Fair Celebrates 41 years in Valle Crucis, NC raising funds to help people in need and with emergency relief – more than $1,000,000 over the years.
Saturday, October 19, 2019 / 9am to 4pm, rain or shine
Valle Crucis Conference Center Fair Grounds
Highway 194S,
Valle Crucis, NC 28691
Come early, stay late and enjoy live music in the big tent from 9 to 4 pm in a beautiful and historic mountain setting.
More than 160 top quality, juried art and craft exhibitors from the Southeast.
Food Galore – Hot Coffee/Tea and breakfast items available early, Brunswick Stew, Chili, BBQ, Sausage Factory, Burgers and Dogs, Sweet Potatoes, Baked Goods, Homemade Jams and Jellies, Apple Butter cooked on site in giant copper kettles, Apple Cider pressed on site, and more! Don’t cook tonight! Take-home quarts of Brunswick Stew, Chili and Barbecue are available.
Fun for the whole family – pumpkin bowling, sample pony rides, face-painting, alpaca corral.
All fair profits donated to local charities. Help those in need and have a great day of music, fine crafts, food, music and fun. Do your Christmas shopping early!
Admission is free!
Parking on site, $10/car beginning 7:30 am
Handicap parking available
No pets allowed
Sponsored by Church of the Holy Cross & Valle Crucis Conference Center
http://www.vallecountryfair.org
Contact 828-963-4609 or holy cross@skybest.com