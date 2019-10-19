2019 Valle Country Fair Celebrates 41 years in Valle Crucis, NC raising funds to help people in need and with emergency relief – more than $1,000,000 over the years.

Saturday, October 19, 2019 / 9am to 4pm, rain or shine

Valle Crucis Conference Center Fair Grounds

Highway 194S,

Valle Crucis, NC 28691

Come early, stay late and enjoy live music in the big tent from 9 to 4 pm in a beautiful and historic mountain setting.

More than 160 top quality, juried art and craft exhibitors from the Southeast.

Food Galore – Hot Coffee/Tea and breakfast items available early, Brunswick Stew, Chili, BBQ, Sausage Factory, Burgers and Dogs, Sweet Potatoes, Baked Goods, Homemade Jams and Jellies, Apple Butter cooked on site in giant copper kettles, Apple Cider pressed on site, and more! Don’t cook tonight! Take-home quarts of Brunswick Stew, Chili and Barbecue are available.

Fun for the whole family – pumpkin bowling, sample pony rides, face-painting, alpaca corral.

All fair profits donated to local charities. Help those in need and have a great day of music, fine crafts, food, music and fun. Do your Christmas shopping early!

Admission is free!

Parking on site, $10/car beginning 7:30 am

Handicap parking available

No pets allowed

Sponsored by Church of the Holy Cross & Valle Crucis Conference Center

http://www.vallecountryfair.org

Contact 828-963-4609 or holy cross@skybest.com