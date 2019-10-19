Valle Country Fair​

Valle Crucis, NC Valle Crucis, North Carolina

The Valle Country Fair in Valle Crucis North Carolina is a true mountain fair!  The fair features homemade Brunswick Stew, BBQ and Apple Butter to warm you up on a crisp Autumn Day.  Children's activities include storytelling, pumpkin carving and pumpkin bowling.  Fair goers can peruse over 150 juried arts & crafts vendors and listen to live bluegrass and country bands and watch cloggers and square dancers.

Valle Crucis, NC Valle Crucis, North Carolina View Map
828-963-4609
