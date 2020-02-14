Valentines Dinner Theater

Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Dr., City of Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164

Carter Caves will host an evening of fine dining & fine entertainment with our Valentine’s Dinner Theater.  You and your partner will enjoy a delicious dinner buffet, featuring several of our chef’s specialties.  Then, sit back and relax while you enjoy first class entertainment. Join us for a night of romance and laughter! Show times are Friday and Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m.  Seating will begin at 6:45 p.m.  The cost for the dinner and show is $29.95 (plus tax) per person.  We are also offering a package that includes the dinner, show and an overnight stay in Lewis Caveland Lodge for just $111.95 + tax for two people.

606-286-4411
