Be my Valentine

Roaring River Vineyards 115 Bordeaux Lane, North Carolina 28685

The "Be My Valentine Dinner" will be held Friday and Saturday evening. We have a 4 course dinner ( She crab soup, salad, main entree (either prime rib or lobster tails selections, two sides, and dessert) for a price of $42 per person (plus NC Tax and Gratuity). We are accepting reservations between 4 pm and 7 pm both evenings. Since these are"Events", the reservations are taken with a credit card and you make your entree selection.

Roaring River Vineyards 115 Bordeaux Lane, North Carolina 28685 View Map
Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday
336-957-2332
