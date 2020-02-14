The "Be My Valentine Dinner" will be held Friday and Saturday evening. We have a 4 course dinner ( She crab soup, salad, main entree (either prime rib or lobster tails selections, two sides, and dessert) for a price of $42 per person (plus NC Tax and Gratuity). We are accepting reservations between 4 pm and 7 pm both evenings. Since these are"Events", the reservations are taken with a credit card and you make your entree selection.