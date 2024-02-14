Valentine's Day Date with Nature

× Expand Virginia State Parks Celebrate Valentine's Day with a self-guided hike at one of Virginia's most romantic spots; Sky Meadows State Park.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a self-guided hike at one of Virginia's most romantic spots; Sky Meadows State Park. Whether slowing down the hustle and bustle to reconnect with a spouse or partner, or looking for an activity to add to your Valentine's Day date plans; taking a hike together is a great way to connect with the outdoors and with each other. Choose from the following hike ideas or pick from any of our 22 miles of trails to explore.

Boston Mill Road to the Snowden Trail Loop: an approximately 2-mile easy hike. You and your Valentine can take a walk in the woods together and even try your hand at some tree identification along the way.

The Sensory Explorers' Trail from the Picnic Area: an easy 0.3 mile loop with signage at six designated educational stops. There is also an accompanying audio tour of the trail to guide you and your Valentine on your journey of exploration with all your senses. This trail is also specially designed for the blind and visually impaired.

You may also take your commitment (with Virginia State Parks) to the next level by joining Trail Quest where you earn commemorative pins for visiting 5, 10, 20, 30 and all Virginia State Parks.