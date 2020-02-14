Valentine’s Dinner at Titanic Museum

This February, bring that special someone to a very special event at the Titanic Museum to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Enjoy an elegant dinner that is sure to make your night one to remember. There will be 3 different romantic dining options this year: First Class in the private “Secret” Dining Room, Captain’s Dining on the Grand Staircase, and Millionaire Dining in the First Class Suite. Your ticket price will include a gourmet plated dinner, private table for two, white-gloved service, bottle of wine, two engraved wine glasses, a photo on the Grand Staircase, a sweetheart rose, Titanic chocolates, romantic violin accompaniment and a grand tour of the Titanic Museum. Reservations are required to attend and seats are filling fast, so reserve your spot today!