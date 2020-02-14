Valentine’s Dinner at Titanic Museum

Titanic Attraction Museum 2134 Parkway, Tennessee 37863

This February, bring that special someone to a very special event at the Titanic Museum to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Enjoy an elegant dinner that is sure to make your night one to remember. There will be 3 different romantic dining options this year: First Class in the private “Secret” Dining Room, Captain’s Dining on the Grand Staircase, and Millionaire Dining in the First Class Suite. Your ticket price will include a gourmet plated dinner, private table for two, white-gloved service, bottle of wine, two engraved wine glasses, a photo on the Grand Staircase, a sweetheart rose, Titanic chocolates, romantic violin accompaniment and a grand tour of the Titanic Museum. Reservations are required to attend and seats are filling fast, so reserve your spot today!

Titanic Attraction Museum 2134 Parkway, Tennessee 37863 View Map
800-381-7670
