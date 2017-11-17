With Us The Duo’s new album Just Love, recorded after two years of explosive social media fame, widespread press and TV attention, national touring, a major-label album, and recent self-declared independence, the husband-and-wife musical team of Michael and Carissa Alvarado find themselves — to borrow a lyric from one of their songs — right where they should be.

Just Love, the first album by the Southern California-based singing/songwriting couple since 2014’s No Matter Where You Are was recorded at The Smoakstack Studio in Nashville with co-producer Nathan Thomas. Just Love features 11 new original songs by the Alvarados. Their crisp, affecting pop delivers its intimate emotion in the same way that Us The Duo has always communicated with their fans: directly, and from the heart. In spring of 2016, Us the Duo joined Pentatonix on their 2016 World Tour, visiting many states across the nation, before heading abroad to a variety of international destinations including London, Paris, Prague, Rome and Tokyo, among many others.