Upstate Renaissance Faire

September 8, 5-10pm

September 9, 10am-8pm

Greer City Park, SC

The Upstate Renaissance Faire began in 2021 in an attempt to revitalize small businesses after the 2020 pandemic.

The first year was a resounding success with over 10,000 attending the Faire.

This success was made possible by the faire goers, our team of organizers, amazing vendors/performers, and generous sponsors.

Now the Faire is working to become an integral part of Upstate culture and enhance the area by finding a piece of property and creating a full-fledged Renaissance Faire.

The Upstate Renaissance Faire is largely sponsored by Round Table Community, a local non-profit whose mission is to promote and support the financial, commercial, and artistic success of artists in the Southeast.

If you want to support our mission and vision, reach out to info@upstaterenaissancefaire.com