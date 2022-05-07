Upper Catawba Falls Hike

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Join the Swannanoa Valley Museum for a hike to Catawba Falls.

Join us for this moderate 4.3 mile round trip hike on a section of one of the oldest wagon roads into the Valley from Old Fort. The hike starts at Arthur Joe and Mary Hemphill’s pavilion at Fortune Fields and follows the Catawba River down to the upper Falls, passing Davis Falls on the way and following the old wagon road. Arthur Joe’s ancestor, Capt. Thomas Hemphill (1746-1826) was an original Revolutionary War patriot who owned part of this popular stage road up from Old Fort. Arthur Joe and Mary donated this large tract to conservation. The hike will be led by Rick and Melinda Halford, who are the caretakers of the tract.

Cost: $50 for members/$65 for non-members. Some fees apply.

Difficulty: Moderate, 4.3 miles round-trip. Moderate 500ft elevation change, but numerous rocky stream crossings.