Uphill Thing and Rando Race
Snowshoe Mountain Resort 10 Snowshoe Drive, Snowshoe, West Virginia 26209
Want to earn your turns? Got that split board that you rarely use? Just want to try something new? This is the event for you. We are blocking off a few Silver Creek trails for uphill equipment demos during the day. Come sundown, things get a more serious (but only a little bit) with the Randonnee Moonlight Shuffle; an up and down race for splitboarders and alpine touring skier on Silver Creek ski trails.
Info
Snowshoe Mountain Resort 10 Snowshoe Drive, Snowshoe, West Virginia 26209
Outdoor