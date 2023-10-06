Unicoi County Apple Festival
to
Erwin Town of Erwin, Tennessee
×
Unicoi County Apple Festival
The Unicoi County Apple Festival, coordinated by the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce, is a premier two-day festival that has spanned more than four decades of longevity in Erwin, Tennessee. With an annual attendance of more than 110,000 attendees, the festival includes over 350 food and craft vendors, two entertainment stages, contests, activities, and much more.
Info
Erwin Town of Erwin, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family