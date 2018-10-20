Ty Herndon LIVE in Blue Ridge Georgia
Blue Ridge, GA Blue Ridge, Georgia
Firefly Music Blue Ridge is thrilled to present an extraordinary evening of live music with one of country music’s greatest singers, Grammy-nominated and Dove award-winning Ty Herndon.
Ty sprang into the national spotlight as a finalist in the first season of the iconic television series, Star Search and was a winner in the male-vocalist category, an accolade which led to appearances on numerous television shows and commercials. He followed that up by being named Texas Entertainer of the Year, and securing a record deal with Epic Records.
Info
Blue Ridge, GA Blue Ridge, Georgia View Map
Concerts & Live Music