Ty Herndon LIVE in Blue Ridge Georgia

Firefly Music Blue Ridge is thrilled to present an extraordinary evening of live music with one of country music’s greatest singers, Grammy-nominated and Dove award-winning Ty Herndon.

Ty sprang into the national spotlight as a finalist in the first season of the iconic television series, Star Search and was a winner in the male-vocalist category, an accolade which led to appearances on numerous television shows and commercials. He followed that up by being named Texas Entertainer of the Year, and securing a record deal with Epic Records.