Twilight Wagon Ride

Join rangers for autumn twilight wagon rides and enjoy the wilder reaches of Natural Bridge State Park. On these rides, enjoy the sunset vistas and hollows of the park while a ranger discusses the history and ecology of the region. Space is limited, preregistration required. Please call (540) 291-1330 to register. Price is $3 per person or $8 per family. Payment can be made in advance at the Visitor Center, please arrive early to allow time for payment and navigation to the parking area.