Twilight Hikes

Lost Mountain Entrance.

Explore an enchanting evening amidst the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains as the sun sets and the world transitions from day to night! Embark on an easy guided hike that winds through lush forests, open fields, and picturesque meadows. Experience the magic of twilight as the landscape transforms under the fading light and wildlife becomes more active during this mystical time of day.

Please dress for the weather, wear footwear appropriate for hiking, and bring water/snacks. Leashed pets are welcome on all hikes.

$10/car parking fee.

Additional dates and times:

July 19, 2024. 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 23, 2024. 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sept. 13, 2024. 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11, 2024. 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15, 2024. 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.