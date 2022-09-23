Tweetsie Railroad's Ghost Train

Tweetsie Railroad 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Tweetsie Railroad transforms from the Wild West into a haunted park with Halloween thrills and chills for all ages. The highlight of each evening is a nighttime ride on the Ghost Train, other spooky attractions include the Haunted House and the Freaky Forest. Younger ghouls will enjoy dressing up in their Halloween costume, trick-or-treating on Main Street, watching the Black Light Puppet Show and taking in the amusement rides in the Creepy Carnival.

A limited number of guests are admitted nightly; advance tickets are strongly recommended.

800-526-5740
