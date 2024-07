Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train

× Expand Tweetsie Railroad Spooktacular Ghost Train at night time at Tweetsie Railroad, surrounded by fog.

Join us for Tweetsie Railroad’s Spooktacular Ghost Train, a family-friendly nighttime event with attractions for all ages. From September 20th to October 26th, every Friday and Saturday evening, enjoy a night-time train ride, a haunted house, trick-or-treating, and more. Tickets: $60 for adults (age 13+), $40 for children (age 3-12). Free for children 2 and under. Limited tickets available, purchase in advance at Tweetsie.com.