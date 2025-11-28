× Expand Tweetsie Railroad All Aboard the Tweetsie Christmas train full of holiday cheer. Sing along with your favorite Christmas carols and enjoy thousands of dazzling lights on a 20-minute train ride through the Blue Ridge Mountains, visit Santa in his Gingerbread House, enjoy a lively toe-tapping Christmas show, and more!

Celebrate the holidays at Tweetsie Christmas! Ride a historic steam locomotive through dazzling light displays, enjoy a live Christmas variety show, visit Santa in his Gingerbread House (through Dec. 23), roast s’mores over an open fire, and explore festive rides and photo ops. The park opens at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are required and include admission plus one nighttime train ride. Parking is free. Nov. 28 – Dec. 30, 2025; Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, plus Dec. 22, 23, 29 & 30