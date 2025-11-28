Tweetsie Christmas
Tweetsie Railroad 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Celebrate the holidays at Tweetsie Christmas! Ride a historic steam locomotive through dazzling light displays, enjoy a live Christmas variety show, visit Santa in his Gingerbread House (through Dec. 23), roast s’mores over an open fire, and explore festive rides and photo ops. The park opens at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are required and include admission plus one nighttime train ride. Parking is free. Nov. 28 – Dec. 30, 2025; Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, plus Dec. 22, 23, 29 & 30