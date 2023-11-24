× Expand Tweetsie Railroad

Celebrate the holiday season as Tweetsie Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland for Tweetsie Christmas on November 24, 25, 26, December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, & 30!

Closed Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve.

Buy Tickets Now

Tweetsie Christmas offers holiday activities the whole family will love, including a 20-minute nighttime train ride in an open-air car behind one of the park's historic steam locomotives on a three-mile route lined with over 1 million Christmas lights, a heartwarming, toe-tapping, live Christmas variety show, kid-friendly amusement rides, meetings with Santa in his Gingerbread House filled with candied furnishings, and roasting s’mores over an outdoor fire.