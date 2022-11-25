Tryon Resort Holiday Ice Skating

× Expand TIEC Tryon Resort Ice Skating

Tryon Resort’s Ice Skating Rink is a new addition to Winterfest and is offered in the famed Tryon Stadium with skate rentals available by the hour. Bring the whole family to enjoy ice skating, see festive light displays, eat delicious food, and get your shopping done all in one magical destination! For hours, see ticket platform for availability by day. Hosted November 25, 2022 through February 14, 2023.