Tryon Resort Holiday Ice Skating
Tryon International Equestrian Center 4066 Pea Ridge Road, North Carolina 28756
TIEC
Tryon Resort Ice Skating
Tryon Resort’s Ice Skating Rink is a new addition to Winterfest and is offered in the famed Tryon Stadium with skate rentals available by the hour. Bring the whole family to enjoy ice skating, see festive light displays, eat delicious food, and get your shopping done all in one magical destination! For hours, see ticket platform for availability by day. Hosted November 25, 2022 through February 14, 2023.