Tryon International Film Festival

to

Georgia Theatre 215 N Lumpkin Street, Athens, Georgia 30601

Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) is in its 9th year of offering an amazing array of film screenings of productions from around the globe, education offerings and events in Tryon, NC. This year TRIFF will also offer passes to its first Media Arts & Education Day on October 6 for middle and high school-age youth and has expanded its Education Institute on October 7 & 8.

Info

Georgia Theatre 215 N Lumpkin Street, Athens, Georgia 30601
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Film
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-06 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-06 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-06 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-07 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-07 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-07 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-08 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-08 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-08 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tryon International Film Festival - 2023-10-08 09:00:00 ical