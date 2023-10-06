× Expand TRIFF Staff TRIFF 2023 Poster

Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) is in its 9th year of offering an amazing array of film screenings of productions from around the globe, education offerings and events in Tryon, NC. This year TRIFF will also offer passes to its first Media Arts & Education Day on October 6 for middle and high school-age youth and has expanded its Education Institute on October 7 & 8.