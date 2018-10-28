Tryon Hounds Barn Tour

Spend the afternoon in the splendor of the Carolina Foothills countryside during the peak fall foliage for a self-guided tour of four unique barns in the heart of the Tryon horse country. Each one with its own story to tell and along with the magnificent and talented horses that live there. All barns will feature a tailgate of light refreshments and equestrian art. Tickets are $35.00 per person and can be purchased online or in certain retail stores in the Tryon/Landrum area. For more information, visit Tryonhounds.com. Rain Date is Sunday, Nov. 11.