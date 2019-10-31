Dawson County Parks & Recreation hosts an annual Trunk or Treat event on October 31st at Rock Creek. The fun begins at 4:00pm and ends at 7:00pm. The purpose of this event is to provide the children in the community with a safe place to trick-or-treat and enjoy the festivities of Halloween. Rock Creek is a well-lit area that provides plenty of parking, restrooms, and easy access! The event will be in a designated area in the park that is sectioned off from vehicle traffic, providing a traffic-free area for the children.

Admission is free and so are most of the activities; concessions will be available for purchase.