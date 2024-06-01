Troutacular

This one day event is designed for children to learn and enjoy one of Mitchell County's greatest resources. From sunrise on, this free event for children ages 14 and under features a fishing tournament and other entertaining activities. Free fish cleaning available by Grassy Creek Baptist Church. This annual event is sponsored by the Spruce Pines Lions Club and is held annually the first Saturday in June.

Spruce Pine, NC Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Kids & Family, Outdoor
