The 44th Annual Trout Derby begins at sunrise on Saturday, and prizes are awarded at 4:30 pm. Win prizes for the biggest fish in separate age categories, plus special prizes for tagged trout in Mayview Lake!

No entry fees are required and no pre-registration is necessary. For the classic competition, just take your catch to the Club House by the swimming pool before 4 pm (173 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock). There is also a Catch & Release category this year, which will require a timestamped photo of your catch with a measuring tape.

Children 11 and under and persons with disabilities may fish at Broyhill Park's Mayview Lake, where no fishing license is needed. The North Carolina Wildlife Commission supports the Blowing Rock Trout Derby with free “Fish for Fun” bags complete with a tackle box, regulation book, bumper sticker, stringer, and bobber. Be sure to bring the kids by the Derby Headquarters early for their bags, and to collect an official Derby T-shirt, free!

All other anglers must have a license and obey all posted fishing regulations throughout Watauga County. The only fish eligible for entry into the derby are freshly caught trout taken from Watauga County public trout waters.

More information can be found at http://www.blowingrock.com/troutderby