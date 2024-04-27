× Expand Trout and Outdoor Adventures Festival

The 7th annual Blue Ridge Trout & Outdoor Adventures Festival returns on April 27, 2024 in downtown City Park in historic Blue Ridge, Georgia.

More than 4,500 visitors are expected at Trout Fest '24 learning where, when and how to fish for trout while also booking their fishing guides; participating in free fly-fishing/trout-fishing instruction; buying their outdoor gear, art and clothing; snacking on great foods and enjoying the Trout Fest Beer Garden with cold beer, wine and ciders ... all of this topped off with a free concert!