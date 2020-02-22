Trinity Irish Dance Company

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

It’s everything you expect, but like nothing you’d imagine. A fusion of Ireland’s vibrant and longstanding dance form and elements of American innovation, Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) dazzles audiences with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility, and aerial grace. Minutes into watching the awe-inspiring precision of its dancers, TIDC expands whatever notions you may have about Irish dance, revealing its limitless possibilities through a performing arts lens.

Adult $25

Faculty/staff $20

Students/children $10

Dance, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
8008412787
