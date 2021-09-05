A Tree-mendous Walk

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Entrance to Sky Meadows Sensory Explorer Trail

Sensory Explorer Trail in the Picnic Area.

Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Paul Guay and explore the rich natural history of trees along the park's Sensory Explorer Trail. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles played in our environment. Unearth the traditional uses of trees, their folklore and discover their namesakes.

The walk will meet at the Sensory Explorer Trailhead in the Picnic area. This guided less than a mile walk will be approximately one hour.

$10/car parking fee.