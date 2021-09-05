A Tree-mendous Walk
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Sky Meadows staff/volunteers
Entrance to Sky Meadows Sensory Explorer Trail
Sensory Explorer Trail in the Picnic Area.
Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Paul Guay and explore the rich natural history of trees along the park's Sensory Explorer Trail. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles played in our environment. Unearth the traditional uses of trees, their folklore and discover their namesakes.
The walk will meet at the Sensory Explorer Trailhead in the Picnic area. This guided less than a mile walk will be approximately one hour.
$10/car parking fee.