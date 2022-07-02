A Tree-Mendous Walk

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Trees and sky at Sky Meadows

Sensory Explorers’ Trail

Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Paul Guay and explore the rich natural history of trees along the park's Sensory Explorers' Trail. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles played by trees in our environment. Unearth the traditional uses of trees, learn about their folklore, and discover their namesakes. The walk will meet at the Sensory Explorer Trailhead in the Picnic area. This guided less than a mile walk will be approximately one hour.

$10/car parking fee.