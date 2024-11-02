A Tree-mendous Hike

× Expand Virginia State Park staff/volunteers Squirrel in a tree

Picnic Area.

Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles trees play in our environment. Discover the traditional uses and folklore of these wooden wonders. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the Picnic Area and will last approximately one hour.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists, please visit http://www.virginiamasternaturalist.org/ .

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired. To learn more about this feature, visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation .

$10/car parking fee.