Towering baritone Trace Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville, a remarkable run for one of country music’s most easily identifiable stars. The Louisiana native recently released his 12th studio album, Something’s Going On, on BBR Music Group / Wheelhouse Records. A three-time Grammy® award nominee, Adkins has won three Academy of Country Music awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year award for “You’re Gonna Miss This” and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for “Hillbilly Bone” in 2010.

Adkins has also acted in multiple films and television shows, playing a tough-as-nails biker in The Lincoln Lawyer (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in Deepwater Horizon (starring Mark Wahlberg) and a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family friendly film Moms’ Night Out (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew). His most recent role was that of Mercy Me’s real-life manager, Brickell, in the box office smash I Can Only Imagine.