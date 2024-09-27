Townsend Fall Heritage Festival

The foothills of the Smoky Mountains come to life with Bluegrass music, arts and crafts, time honored traditions and Appalachian cooking at the Townsend in the Smokies Fall Festival, Sept. 27-28, 2024. The festival provides an atmosphere where family and friends of all ages can partake in time-honored Appalachian traditions at a free community event.

An event for all ages, the festival centers around traditional and contemporary Bluegrass and mountain music; along with clogging and square dancing; art and craft booths; numerous Appalachian demonstrations; old-fashioned kids’ games; and Southern food, such as fried pies and kettle corn.

Location: Townsend Visitor Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, TN 37882

Special Notes:

Craft and Retail Vendor Application

Food and Beverage Vendor Application

*No Pets allowed.