Townsend Fall Heritage Festival

to

Townsend Visitors Center 7906 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Townsend, Tennessee 37882

The foothills of the Smoky Mountains come to life with Bluegrass music, arts and crafts, time honored traditions and Appalachian cooking at the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival. The festival provides an atmosphere where family and friends of all ages can partake in time-honored Appalachian traditions at a free community event.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
800-525-6834

