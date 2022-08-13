Town & Country on the Pavilion Stage
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Orchard at Altapass
Town & Country
Town & Country Band is an instrumental group that originated at the Orchard. They specialize in "music to dance by" that includes folk, blues, rock & roll, waltz, pop, country, bluegrass, and gospel. Instruments include harmonica, piano, bass, drums, and guitar. They have been performing at the Orchard for over 12 years and are led by harmonica player, Alvin Holleman. https://youtu.be/Hb1Y_nktkhE
