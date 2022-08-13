Town & Country on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Town & Country

Town & Country Band is an instrumental group that originated at the Orchard. They specialize in "music to dance by" that includes folk, blues, rock & roll, waltz, pop, country, bluegrass, and gospel. Instruments include harmonica, piano, bass, drums, and guitar. They have been performing at the Orchard for over 12 years and are led by harmonica player, Alvin Holleman. https://youtu.be/Hb1Y_nktkhE