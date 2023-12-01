× Expand Blairsville-Union County Chamber of Commerce

If you're looking for a magical way to get into the holiday spirit, be sure to visit the Tour of Trees at the Union County Community Center.

During the month of December, you can tour over 75 beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths. Each tree is decorated by a local business or organization, making it an exciting and unique collection of festive trees and decorations. Plus, there will be a grand gingerbread house display featuring miniature masterpieces of sugar and spice. And best of all, it's all free! So come on down to visit this magical tour and enjoy the beautiful sights of Christmas. You won't want to miss it!

With so many beautiful trees to choose from, help us pick the best big tree, small tree, and wreath by December 9th. Winners to be announced the following week.

Presented by the Blairsville-Union County Chamber of Commerce.